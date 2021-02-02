National Honor Society students at Calumet High School lend a helping hand in the community

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Students in National Honor Society at Calumet High School are helping community members by carrying groceries and shoveling snow for the rest of the winter.

The students decided to shovel snow and carry groceries as a service project for the winter because of the U.P.’s harsh winter weather. Zach Vaitkevicius, NHS president, says they’ve worked on three projects this winter.

“Right now we’re doing some help here at Pat’s IGA so what we’ve been doing is helping bring groceries to their car and it’s really nice especially during the winter when you know there’s a lot of snow it’s really nice to go out and help people” said Vaitkevicius.

NHS is at Pat’s IGA in Calumet from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the remainder of the winter. They’re also offering free shoveling on Sundays and Wednesdays.

“Basically we’ve offered help shovel people’s you know driveways for free this winter,” said Vaitkevicius. “Also one other big project we did was at Christmastime there’s a local retirement facility called Gardenview and we raised a lot of money through a gofundme and bought Christmas presents for all of the residents there.”

Serenity Snyder, NHS secretary, says it’s nice to put a smile on someone’s face and help get their groceries to their car.

“I think the most important part about volunteerism is that you’re doing it for other people and you also get some self-fulfillment from that and I guess just being able to get into the community and help out is just a really important part of being a citizen,” said Snyder.

You can reach out to the Calumet High School National Honor Society to get help with shoveling by emailing chs_nhs@clkschools.org.