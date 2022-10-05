HANCOCK/HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for some entertainment this weekend, Michigan Technological University has you covered.

New Music at Michigan Tech is four days filled with contemporary music provided by composers and musicians. The series kicks off Thursday, October 6 with New Music in the Quincy Mine in Hancock.

“I think it’s really great for a.) I love live music. I think we sort of experienced a lack of that over the last two years,” said Artistic Director Libby Meyer. “I actually found myself, we did an event a couple of weeks ago, and I got kind of choked up because it had been one of the first concerts I’d been to with just people in a room listening to music and I don’t think you can repeat that experience.

“I mean these concerts are streamed, you can hear them streamed. But it’s just not the same as sitting in a room with people experiencing a performance and then having the opportunity to talk about it afterwards and hear the musicians and just have that relationship with the performer and audience. I think that’s a really special thing.”

New Music in the Mine is on Thursday, October 6 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Quincy Mine hoist building, and again on Friday, October 7 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. On Saturday there will be shows by Composer Judith Shatin and artist Stephen Rush. On Sunday, there will be a concert series titled Lungs of the City. All shows are Pay As You’re Able tickets.

For a full list of this weekend’s events and to purchase tickets, you can visit events.mtu.edu.