New traffic configuration on US-41 in Houghton starts Monday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Monday, July 26 traffic will reconfigure on US-41 in Houghton.

One lane of traffic in each direction was open on US-41 (Townsend Drive). Northbound traffic will be re-routed on a posted detour onto Cliff Drive around the north side of the Michigan Technological University campus starting on Monday. Southbound traffic will shift onto the northbound side of the highway. This configuration is expected to last through August.

MDOT is investing $9 million for rebuilding 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work includes converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements. The project started in May, will pause during the winter starting in late September and then be completed in fall 2022.

For more information about the project, please visit the project website.