Night work scheduled at Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Each night from 9:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. until at least August 6, contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be work on repairs on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Some of the work requires the bridge to be in the lower position and a night schedule allows crews to do this work when traffic is lighter. Work will also be performed during the day both above and below the bridge deck.

Current lane closures will remain in place for the work with one lane closed in either direction.

“Since the work requires lanes to be closed, bridge lifts can cause longer-than-normal backups,” explained Rob Tervo, manager of the Ishpeming Transportation Service Center. “We want to do everything we can to minimize delays. Keeping the bridge at the intermediate level during the day means the bridge will only be required to move for taller boats, like the Isle Royale Ranger or sailboats.”

Over-height vehicles and loads on the lower deck will not be allowed between 6:00 A.M. and 7:00 P.M. Load widths on the lower deck are also restricted to 10 feet. MDOT is investing approximately $3.9 million in the bridge for structural, mechanical and electrical improvements. The project’s completion date is estimated to be March 2022.