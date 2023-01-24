HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you know a local business, individual or project that has made a difference in the Copper Country? The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its SparkPlug Awards.

The Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards is an annual community celebration that recognizes local businesses, organizations, community projects, and individuals for their efforts during the past year.

“Nominations are available in the following categories, there are eight of them: Growth, Customer Service, Innovation and Transformation, Project of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Community Contributor of the Year, First Responder of the Year, and Youth Contributor of the Year,” said Chamber Manager Katie Schlief. “Winners in each category will be selected by a committee made up of board members of the hosting organizations which is us, the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Young Professionals, Portage Health Foundation, and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance.”

The deadline for all nominations is Thursday, February 2. Award winners will be announced at the Keweenaw Community Sparkplug Awards Dinner on Thursday, March 2 at the Memorial Union Ballroom in Houghton. To nominate someone or purchase award dinner tickets, please visit www.keweenaw.org/sparkplug-awards/.