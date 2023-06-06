HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Houghton is set to welcome a visit from an American Queen Voyages cruise ship this week.

On Thursday, June 8, American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator ship will dock at the Houghton Pier at approximately 8:30 a.m. To get a view of the ship arriving, a release from Visit Keweenaw says the ship will come into the Portage canal after 8 a.m. Thursday.

The ship’s visit to Houghton will take place on the seventh day of a 16-day cruise, which also includes stops along Lake Superior in Marquette, Duluth, and Thunder Bay.

Along with exploring Houghton, the ship’s passengers will visit the Quincy Mine, the A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum and the Carnegie Museum of the Keweenaw. The ship is expected to depart for Duluth at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The 286′ ship was built in 2001 and refurbished in 2019. The Ocean Navigator contains five decks, has a capacity of 202 guests, and features 84 crew members aboard the ship on its voyages.

The Houghton visit is part of a roundtrip from Chicago, and is the first of two visits the cruise line plans to make in Houghton in 2023.

You can learn more about the Ocean Navigator’s routes here and more about visiting the Keweenaw aboard a cruise ship from Visit Keweenaw here.