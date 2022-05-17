HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of one man following a narcotic trafficking investigation on May 14, 2022.

A 62 year old man from Hazel Park, Michigan, was arrested and charged with (2) felony counts of delivery and manufacture of crystal methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name at this time.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies obtained a search warrant for a vehicle and a residence in Dollar Bay during the investigation. The sheriff’s office says execution of the search warrants revealed approximately 3.8 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm, and several other items used in the trafficking of narcotics.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and additional suspects and charges are expected.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says it received assistance from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team – West, and the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office and K-9.