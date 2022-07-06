A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead and one was hospitalized after an ORV crash on a trail in Keweenaw County on Tuesday. The Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a crash involving one side-by-side ORV vehicle at 10:35 a.m. on July 5.

The crash occurred on trail BH, located a few hundred yards from US41/Silver Mine Road, according to the sheriff’s office. A 48-year-old man who was operating the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old man who was a passenger in the ORV was extricated by responders. He was then transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital by Mercy Ambulance.

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Allouez Township Medical First Responders, Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, Eagle Harbor Township Volunteer Fire Department, Sherman Township Volunteer Fire Department, Calumet Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the Keweenaw County Medical Examiner, and Keweenaw Search and Rescue.