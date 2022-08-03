A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ALLOUEZ TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Keweenaw County. Deputies with the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2.

The crash occurred along the Mohawk/Gay Road just to the east of the Copper City/Gay Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name is being withheld at this time until the proper parties have been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Allouez Township Medical First Responders, Allouez Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, and the Keweenaw County Medical Examiner.