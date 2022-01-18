LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday, January 18 around 11:30 a.m., troopers from the Calumet Post responded to a structure fire in Laird Township, Houghton County.

Preliminary investigation has led to the discovery of one unidentified deceased person in the building. The on-scene investigation is ongoing at this time and further details will be released as they become available.

Troopers on scene are being assisted by the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit, Laird Township Fire Department, Pelkie Fire Department, and Bay Ambulance.