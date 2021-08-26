Partial dock collapse at Michigan Tech causes building closure for repairs

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Part of a concrete dock on Michigan Tech’s campus fell into the Portage Waterway on Thursday afternoon. Out of an abundance of caution, the Lakeshore Center is temporarily closed while repairs can be made.

According to Michigan Technological University, The Lakeshore Center is a building which houses some administrative functions. It is located away from the main campus.

The dock was under surveillance due to cracking and shifting, and foot traffic on the dock was restricted two weeks ago while its condition was under assessment. Michigan Tech Public Safety and Police Services, as well as UP Engineers and Architects, were on the scene immediately after the dock portion fell.

Initial reports indicate the Lakeshore Center was not damaged and is not at risk. Out of an abundance of caution, access to the building is currently restricted, with only those who are helping assess and repair the damage allowed on-site. Employees have been asked to work remotely for approximately 10-14 days until repairs are complete.