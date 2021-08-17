Pelkie man identified after deadly fall in Houghton County

LAIRD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) have released details on a deadly incident that happned just after noon on Monday in Houghton County.

According to MSP, troopers responded to the Sturgeon River Gorge for a hiker who fell from a cliff. Their investigation shows a 75-year-old man, Douglas Brent Welker, from Pelkie slipped while hiking down a trail at the edge of a 20-foot-high cliff. MSP said the man struck his head during the fall and died at the scene. The fall was determined to be an accident.

MSP acknowledges the following agencies for assisting during Monday’s incident:

Bay Ambulance, Pelkie Fire and Rescue, L’Anse Fire Department, US Forest Service, Alston Fire and Rescue, Covington Fire Department, Laird Township Fire Department, and Keweenaw Bay Tribal Police.