Phi Kappa Tau wins MTU Winter Carnival statue competition

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – For the fourth time in the last five years, Phi Kappa Tau is the overall winner of the month-long snow statue competition in Michigan Technological University’s Winter Carnival. This year’s theme is “Our Favorite Cartoons for Snowy Afternoons.” Phi Kappa Tau’s statue, “Futurama,” is located outside the fraternity’s house in Hancock. The statue also won the men’s division.

There were three divisions in the month-long competition — men, women and co-ed. Prizes were awarded to the top three statues in each division. The top three scores among all the statues were placed in the overall month-long category.

Second place in the overall category went to Alpha Gamma Delta and Sigma Tau Gamma for “Steamboat Willie and Mickey Mouse.” The fraternity/sorority team also took first place in the co-ed division. Third place overall was awarded to Tau Kappa Epsilon for “Looney Toons.”

Phi Kappa Tau and Tau Kappa Epsilon placed one-two respectively in the men’s division. Third place was Delta Sigma Phi for “Pokemon.” Lambda Chi Alpha finished in fourth followed by Army ROTC.

Alpha Sigma Tau captured first place in the women’s division with “SpongeBob,” while Delta Zeta and Delta Phi Epsilon, with “Phineas and Ferb,” were runners-up.

In second place behind Alpha Gamma Delta and Sigma Tau Gamma in the co-ed division was Air Force ROTC’s “Snoopy vs. Red Baron.” Sigma Phi Epsilon and Theta Chi Epsilon took third with “Madagascar,” and the Four Wheelers at Michigan Tech finished in fourth.

In the all-nighter competition, The Climate Action Triad took top honors with “Lorax,” followed by the Swing Club with MHA taking third place overall. The three organizations took the top three places, respectively, in the co-ed category.

In the men’s division, Sigma Rho was first with “Bikini Bottom,” followed by East McNair – Mama’s Boys with “Rick and Morty.” Third place went to the Society of African American Men (SAAM) for “Snoopy.” West End Girls and Hundred Acre Woods won the women’s division with “Snoopy.”

Those viewing the statues are asked to observe social distancing, and visitors to campus must fill out the Visitor Symptom Tracking Form.

