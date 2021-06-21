Playtime in the Park to start back up in Copper Country parks

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Family Resource Center and BHK Child Development Board are welcoming families with young children for Playtime in the park each Thursday.

The playgroup is designed for preschool age children, siblings, parents and caregivers to meet and play with other area families. It rotates to different parks throughout the Copper Country. A light snack, child-friendly activitity and time for children to play are a part of each session. Families should bring a water bottle and sunscreen along with being prepared to play.

The program is free and available to all area families. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. If there is rain, children ages 0 – 4 are welcome to the Tree House Indoor Playground.

For a complete list of Playtime in the Park locations or to register, visit KFRCkids.org or visit The Tree House Indoor Playground at 850 W. Sharon Avenue, Suite 6 in Houghton. Registration forms will also be available each week at the park.

The program hosted by KFRC and BHK Child Development Center is free and available to all area families. All children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. In the event of rain, children 0 to 4 years old are invited to the Tree House Indoor Playground.

For more information about Playtime in the Park, please visit KFRCkids.org or call Anne at 906.482.9363.