HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of potential online threats to schools in the Copper Country and will increase law enforcement presence in response starting on December 13.

The sheriff’s office revealed unsubstantiated internet application threats and rumors consistent to threats across the State of Michigan after the shooting at Oxford High School. They are working closely with all schools in the district, their superintendents and local law enforcement on the matter.

They say that any threat will be taken seriously and prosecuted fully and encourage parents to monitor their children’s electronic devices. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says to encourage children to be aware and if they see something to say something. Reports can be called in to 9-1-1 or to a local law enforcement agency. Individuals and students can also use OK2SAY to submit tips.