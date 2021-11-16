Portage Health Foundation announces 22 non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday donation match program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced a list of 22 non-profit organizations participating in its Giving Tuesday program this year. The foundation plans to match donations to the non-profits up to $200,000.
This year donors will have the option to donate to a single organization or split their donation between the participants. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website here or mailed to PHF’s office at 400 Quincy Street; Hancock, MI 49930.
The full list of non-profits is as follows:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Swedetown Trails Club
- Superior Search & Rescue
- Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY)
- Ontonagon County Cancer Association
- Omega House
- Mercy EMS
- Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness (K-RACK)
- Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club
- Keweenaw Family Resource Center
- Friends of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
- Dial Help
- Dan Schmitt Gift of Music
- CTFR Fireman’s Club
- Copper Harbor Trails Club
- Copper Country Senior Meals
- Copper Country Habitat for Humanity
- Copper Country Angel Mission
- Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home for Abused Women
- Baraga County Shelter Home
- Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department
- 31 Backpacks.
