Portage Health Foundation announces 22 non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday donation match program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced a list of 22 non-profit organizations participating in its Giving Tuesday program this year. The foundation plans to match donations to the non-profits up to $200,000.

This year donors will have the option to donate to a single organization or split their donation between the participants. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website here or mailed to PHF’s office at 400 Quincy Street; Hancock, MI 49930.

The full list of non-profits is as follows:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Swedetown Trails Club
  • Superior Search & Rescue
  • Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY)
  • Ontonagon County Cancer Association
  • Omega House
  • Mercy EMS
  • Keweenaw Random Acts of Community Kindness (K-RACK)
  • Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club
  • Keweenaw Family Resource Center
  • Friends of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park
  • Dial Help
  • Dan Schmitt Gift of Music
  • CTFR Fireman’s Club
  • Copper Harbor Trails Club
  • Copper Country Senior Meals
  • Copper Country Habitat for Humanity
  • Copper Country Angel Mission
  • Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home for Abused Women
  • Baraga County Shelter Home
  • Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department
  • 31 Backpacks.

