Portage Health Foundation announces 22 non-profits participating in Giving Tuesday donation match program

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced a list of 22 non-profit organizations participating in its Giving Tuesday program this year. The foundation plans to match donations to the non-profits up to $200,000.

This year donors will have the option to donate to a single organization or split their donation between the participants. Donations can be made at the foundation’s website here or mailed to PHF’s office at 400 Quincy Street; Hancock, MI 49930.

The full list of non-profits is as follows: