Portage Health Foundation announces new grant opportunity

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is offering a new grant opportunity for volunteer emergency services providers.

Fire departments and first responders located in and serving Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw or Ononogan counties are eligible to apply. PHF says $5,000 per grant is available with a 50% match requirement. The complete allocated funding for the grant opportunity totals $50,000.

“Over the last 14 months we’ve worked to prioritize our support for these critically important volunteer organizations that keep our community safe when the worst is happening,” said Kevin Store, Executive Director of Portage Health Foundation. “In that time, we’ve learned a lot and worked with some committed people. We hope that our initial funding will help spur ongoing conversation and demonstrate our commitment to this conversation and area of community need.”

During March 2020, 40 first responders joined PHF staff and board members for a brainstorming meeting. Work was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic but in February 2021 the work picked back up.

“Conversations have been honest, candid and extremely helpful as we worked to get a better understanding of the dynamics at play,” Store said. “We are grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this point, and we’re excited to see where this conversation goes moving forward.”

PHF doesn’t require a minimum grant amount. Organizations must cover 50% of the costs of their project, they must be registered with the State Fire Marshall’s office, be current with all reporting, identify why the request for funding is needed and how it will improve acess to services, programs or activities that would otherwise not be possible.

Learn more about the granting process at Portage Health Foundation and start your application by visiting phfgive.org/grants.