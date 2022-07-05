CHASSEL, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is hosting a barbecue at Centennial Park in Chassel on Sunday, July 17. The idea is to invite people to a free lunch, maybe win some prizes, and speak with non-profits from the Copper Country and surrounding area and learn how these organizations are working in the region.

“The Portage Health Foundation, the funds that we have,” said Michael H. Babcock from PHF. “It’s the community’s money. This isn’t the foundation’s money. It isn’t any one of our board members or our staff’s money. The purpose of it is to help our community become a healthier place. Ultimately I want people to take ownership of that. See what we’re doing. Become a part of it. Follow it and try to influence what they’re doing to with it and see what ideas come forward. An event like this will be a good chance to meet some of the staff or board that are doing this on a day to day basis. Present your ideas or see what other people are doing and also learn about some of the things you might not know are happening because you’re not part of that circle. If you’re not part of the education community you might not know we’ve done a ton of work with our schools or worked them on programming so they can be better trauma informed so they can grow better. If you’re not involved with the food community, you wouldn’t know how much the farmer’s markets have grown through work we’ve done with all the different markets and bringing them together.”

The community barbecue is from noon to 3 pm on Sunday the 17th. To learn more and get a look at some of the prizes, including some kayaks, find the link here.