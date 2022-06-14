CHASSELL, mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) has announced it will host the inaugural PHF Family Barbecue event next month. The event will be held on Sunday, July 17 from 12 – 3 p.m. at Centennial Park in Chassell.

The event will feature multiple projects that PHF has funded in recent years, including a non-profit vendor expo, raffle prizes, free lunch for those who attend, and more.

Planning for the event remains underway, and future updates on the barbecue will be posted here. For future information and updates on PHF, follow them on Facebook.