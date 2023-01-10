HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation, or PHF, announced $100,000 of funding for Community Recreational Facilities.

PHF has given grants totaling close to half a million dollars over the last five years for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. Last year the grants were used for improvements at Camp Josh, Second Sands Beach, Horizons Alternative High School, and more. Some of the previous projects include a role tow in Greenland Township, Churning Rapids and Copper Harbor trail systems, Houghton Skate park and more.

This year, the request for proposals is intended to address the need to support inclusion in proposed activities by providing equitable access for the broader community. PHF explains that Universal Design is the standard. Is it a design and composition of an environment so that it can be accessed, understood and used to the greatest extent possible by all people regardless of their age, size, ability or disability. By considering the diverse needs and abilities of all throughout the design process, universal design creates products, services, and environments that meet peoples’ needs. PHF says that universal design is a good design.

PHF will award a maximum of $20,000 per grant and expects to award up tp $100,000 worth of these grants. An optional, but recommended, letter of inquiry is due February 3rd and grant applications are due March 17th of this year. Grant awards are expected to be announced on April 21st.

For more details about this request for proposals and information about how to apply, you can find their website here.