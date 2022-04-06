HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – April 3rd – 9th is National Library Week, and to celebrate the role libraries play in our communities, the Portage Lake District Library is offering a wide variety of activities for children of all ages.

The week kicked off with cake, conversations, and music from Steve Jones. Michael Stanitis, the program coordinator for the library says he is excited to get people on board to experience what the library is all about.

“We try to focus on the value of libraries, librarians, library workers, and the value they bring to our communities,” Stanitis said. “We’re just trying to give kids opportunities to come back to the library and engage with each other in different ways. Play a game together, do a puzzle together, read a book together, there are so many things kids can do and we’re just celebrating being back together and things feeling not quite so crazy.”

Portage Lake District Library is hosting two more events this week:

Wednesday, April 6th 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Movie Night: Julia

Saturday, April 9th 11:00am – 1:00pm

Decorate your own cloth library bag

Make a button

Along with the scheduled events above, the library will also be running week-long events such as a scavenger hunt, the chance to guess how many books are in the library, and drawing your favorite book cover or literary character.