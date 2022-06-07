HANCOCK/HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake District Library and the Hancock School Public Library have launched the 2022 summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities. The program will see both libraries engage students and residents in summer reading activities all season long.

Each year, libraries across the country host a summer reading program to keep children and families reading throughout the summer and to help prevent what educators call the summer slide. The summer slide is described as the tendency for students to lose reading achievement gains made the year prior if they are not reading over the summer.

PLDL will host an outdoor Summer Reading Kick-Off event on Saturday, June 18 at the library, from 11 am-1 pm. At the event, participants can sign-up for the program and enjoy frozen treats, face painting, and other summer reading-themed crafts and activities. The Library Book Bike will also be onsite to share further information about the program and the library.

This year the library will once again offer the ability for participants to register online using the READsquared app. The online registration portal will allow users to track their summer reading progress from a PC, laptop, or other mobile devices. There will also be paper registration available for those who do not wish to participate in the online program.

Summer Reading Program participants will receive prizes and incentives as they reach different reading benchmarks throughout the program, thanks to generous support from the Portage Health Foundation and the Friends of the Portage Lake District Library. Prizes this year include a free book and a $5 voucher to the Downtown Houghton Farmer’s Market. At the end of the program, all patrons who completed the program will be entered into a grand prize raffle.

The program ends on August 13. The Summer Reading Program is free and open to all. Online registration is also available. Visit the PLDL website at https://pldl.org/summer-reading-program/ to learn more.