HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake District Library will reopen December 13 for curbside services and fully reopen December 15.

On December 13 the library’s curbside service will be open 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. and drop boxes will be open. Patrons can place holds online or by calling 906-482-4570.