HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Portage Lake Lift Bridge will be closed multiple times for repairs on December 14 between 12:15 A.M. and 5:15 A.M.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation will close the bridge to pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles for 30 minutes at a time but will allow traffic to clear between the closures. The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.