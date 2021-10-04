Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures for next three nights

HANCOCK/HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – If you travel across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge frequently, expect closures the next three nights.

Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work requiring brief closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock starting early Tuesday morning.

Between 2 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings, multiple brief closures of the bridge will be required for finger joint removals on the upper deck of the moveable span. These closures will result in brief delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted. According to MDOT, this work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Latest stories