HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that contractors will continue work on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge from April 5-7. The work will require closures of the bridge between Houghton and Hancock.

MDOT says multiple test lifts are scheduled between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6. Additional testing will continue from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, to 5 a.m. on Thursday, April 7.

MDOT says the closures will allow crews to test the operation of the new bridge lift motors.

The closures are planned to last for approximately 10 minutes each and will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. Traffic will be allowed to clear between rounds of closures.

MDOT added that the snowmobile trail on the lower deck of the lift bridge is scheduled to be removed for the season on Monday, April 4.

As the work is weather-dependent, MDOT says the schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

The work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.