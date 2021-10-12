Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures Thursday, Friday

Copper Country
Posted: / Updated:
Portage Lake Lift Bridge.jpg

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be performing work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock starting early Thursday morning.

Between 2 and 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday mornings, multiple closures of the bridge will be required for equipment replacement on the north bridge tower. These closures will result in delays for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This schedule is tentative and may be adjusted. This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories