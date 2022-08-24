HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A 20-year-old from Hancock Township has been rescued and authorities are crediting the Project Lifesaver equipment and training with the speedy location of the person.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office a person was reported missing on Tuesday. That person was enrolled in the Project Lifesaver program.

Deputies used the equipment to track the specific signal designated to the person who went missing. They were found in less in than 30 minutes in a wooded and hilly search area that stretched across seven miles.

Joining the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office in the rescue efforts were the Department of Natural Resources and Michigan State Police.