Red Metal Music Fest 2 to raise money for Calumet Theatre

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – A virtual music festival will be held this weekend to help raise operational funds for the historic Calumet Theatre.

Red Metal Music Fest 2 will be live-streamed through the theatre’s website and Facebook page. on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7:40 p.m. EST. Performances will include Jeremy Rowe & The Dead Wreckoning, Chad Borgen & The Collective, and other bands. The live-stream will be free, but viewers are encouraged to make an online donation via PayPal to the Calumet Theatre.

The Calumet Theatre is a historic gem in the Keweenaw Peninsula. Built in 1900, it’s known to be one of the oldest municipally-built and owned opera houses in the country.

“We’re doing our very best to keep that tradition alive to keep that tradition alive, and to add our own page in history, the continuing history of the Calumet Theatre,” said Marlin Lee, the executive director of the Calumet Theatre.

And with keeping that tradition alive, the theatre is holding its first in-house virtual production.

The event was meant to be held in Nov. 2020 but with the theatre being shut down due to the state’s COVID-19 executive orders, it’s been pushed to a virtual show this February. Funds raised from the event will help support the operational costs for the non-profit theatre.

“For us to exist and try and continue to upkeep, which is a pretty massive undertaking that was built in 1900, and to bring in diverse-grade entertainment, we need support coming from a lot of different places. This is an opportunity, we need and appreciate everyone’s support,” said Lee.



The Calumet Theatre is currently offering self-guided tours of the theatre with COVID-19 precautions in place. Lee hopes to be able to bring back some in-person productions this coming summer.