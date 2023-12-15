HUBBELL, Mich. (WJMN) – Each week we take you to a different restaurant in the Upper Peninsula, highlighting the good eats they have to offer as well as the stories of the people behind the business.

In the Keweenaw Peninsula, along M-26 just outside the village of Lake Linden is the Drive-Thru Depot. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat or a sweet treat to cool you down on a hot summer’s day, the Drive-Thru Depot’s expansive menu has something for everyone at an affordable price.

“We have a Warehouse Club Sandwich, or a Storage Shed which is a smaller version, with just two slices [of Texas Toast] instead of three slices,” said Assistant Manager Cameron Huuki. “We also have a chicken wrap along with chicken nuggets, boneless wings, chicken strips, so whatever your chicken needs would be. We also have burgers, we have a Western Burger which is onion rings, nacho cheese, and barbecue sauce. We also have a Bourbon Bacon Burger.”

And when it comes to their ice cream, the Drive-Thru Depot doesn’t hold back on flavors and toppings.

“For our custard we always have just two flavors running, typically it’s vanilla and chocolate. But we always have different ones rolling in like pistachio, black raspberry, cake batter, salted caramel, Blue Moon. And then we also get our ice cream flavors from Cedar Crest which their menu’s always expanding. They always introduce different flavors every year. They’ve been a great supplier and always love to see the people’s faces when they see our sizes,” Huuki said.

The business opened in February of 2012, and has seen significant growth and popularity over the years.

“I think it’s just great that it’s on the upper highway, and honestly, it’s crazy to see in the summer just how many people line up on the street. It’s just great to see the local support and anyone who comes for food and ice cream at any time of the day, you get to learn and see a lot of the same people and get to know the community more.”

Manager Michelle DeRoche says the enthusiasm and hard work from the employees are some of the reasons that makes the Drive-Thru Depot a success.

“As a manager, I am beyond grateful for this job and my workers, who are high school and college kids. We’re like family,” said DeRoche.

During the winter, the Drive-Thru Depot is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For updated menu items throughout the year, you can follow them on Facebook.