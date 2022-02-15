HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department received the results from well sampling done by the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team near the Houghton County Airport.

21 residents gave access to their wells for sampling which intended to detect the presence of PFAS compounds in shallow groundwater near the airport. The sampling was done at no cost to residents. WUPHD says only one unregulated PFAS component was found at a trace level in one of the 21 sampled wells. All other samples were non-detected. Water wells in the area are typically 200 feet deep in bedrock. A confined groundwater aquifer in bedrock generally provides protection from surface contamination, like PFAS.

WUPHD says at this time they would only be concerned if residents are drinking water from older, shallow water wells. They are also seeking information on shallow crock-style water wells near the airport that are still in use for drinking water purposes. Additional samples for PFAS may be collected if any shallow drinking water wells are identified. WUPHD is asking residents near the airport with crock wells that provide drinking water to contact them at (906) 482-7382

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are manmade chemicals resistant to heat, water and oil. They were historically used at airports in fire-fighting foams as required by the Federal Aviation Administration. PFAS can enter water when products containing them are spilled onto the ground.

Consuming PFAS can cause reduced fertility, higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increased chance of thyroid disease and an increase in the chance of kidney and testicular cancers. PFAS can be removed from water by installing a point of use water filter below the kitchen sink.

For questions regarding the PFAS investigation should contact Amy Keranen, EGLE site

lead, keranena@michigan.gov or (906)337‐0389. Residents with health‐related concerns should

contact Amber Klase, MDHHS, klasea@michigan.gov or (517)331‐1681. For information on

PFAS, visit https://www.michigan.gov/pfasresponse/.