Resurfacing History: The shipwreck of the Mesquite

MARQUETTE Mich. (WJMN) – 33 years ago the USCGC MESQUITE crashed into the Keweenaw Peninsula. The coast guard figured that the ship would be too expensive to try and cut up and pull out, but there was a unique alternative.

A few local divers/documentarians stepped in to help. Eric Smith and Dan Fountain were among those who stepped in to help.

“Faced with a choice of cutting the ship up or turning it to scrap or lowering it to the bottom of the lake where it could remain as a piece of history our preference was to see it become a diving attraction,” Smith said.

And that’s what it became. The ship still sits at the bottom of the waters at the top of Keweenaw, ready for divers to come take a look to this day.

The history center feels that exhibits like these are a great value to the community. They hope to have more online experiences.

“As a non-profit museum it’s programs like this that keep us afloat (pun intended).” said Betsy Rutz Museum Educator for the Marquette Regional History Center.

Although it’s a beautiful dive id you’re thinking of heading out to see The Mesquite make sure you’re careful. Divers should dive with caution, it is dangerous if you choose to go inside the ship.

On Wednesday the Marquette Regional History Center will host a viewing of the Superior Destiny documentary that is available via zoom to anyone local or not.

