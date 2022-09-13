HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A career fair aimed at bringing alumni, former local residents, and friends of the UP back to the region is planned this fall. The 6th annual Return North Professional Career Fair will feature a virtual event on Thursday, November 10, followed by in-person events in three locations on Thursday, November 17.

Each event is free to attend for job seekers and is open to the community, including both local professionals and people looking to return to the area. The events are presented by Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! along with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The virtual career fair will take place on November 10th from 3-6 p.m. Job seekers interested in attending can register here.

The in-person events planned on November 17 will take place in Houghton, Marquette, and Sault Ste. Marie from 3-6 p.m. The Houghton event will take place at the Continental Fire Co. at 408 E Montezuma Ave. in Houghton. The Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie locations ahve yet to be determined, according to the Return North website.

Companies interested in participating can also register on the Return North website. The cost for businesses to participate is $200 per company or organization. It will include the company logo displayed on the official Return North website and full access to the virtual online platform to connect with qualified professionals, according to event organizers. Any regional company registered for the virtual event may attend one in-person event at no additional cost.

“Past events have attracted a wide variety of industries including engineering, technology, cybersecurity, insurance and risk management, health and human services, higher education, law enforcement, manufacturing, and more,” said Jason Mack, VP Business Development at MTEC SmartZone. “We look forward to once again providing the platform where job seekers and companies can meet and network.”

You can click on the following links to learn more about Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! and Return North.