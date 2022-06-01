LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – The roller rink is coming back to the George Gipp Arena for the summer.

Laurium is kicking off the skating season beginning Sunday, June 12 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The rink will

also be open every other Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. The cost is $2 per person. All participants must

have a waiver signed and on file, and a new waiver is required for the 2022 season. Waivers

can be located on the Village’s website and Facebook or will be available at the door.

“We are excited to open the roller rink again this year,” said Amy Schneiderhan, Village Council

member. “The fun begins when the lights come on and your favorite tunes begin to play.”

Skaters are asked to bring their own roller skates or rollerblades and concession stands will be

open.

For more information, visit Laurium.net or call 906-337-1600.