HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan Technological University’s Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts has some events coming up this weekend.

On Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rozsa Center is DANCER, which features the Grand Rapids Ballet, as well as Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company. The performances will showcase different styles of dance including traditional ballet, contemporary ballet, and Native American dance.

“We’ve got an amazing show called DANCER, it’s our first Presenting Series of the year where we’re pairing two Michigan-based dance companies that have international reputations,” said Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings. “Woodland Sky Native American Dance, which is actually based in the Upper Peninsula, and then Grand Rapids Ballet. And those companies will be coming together for an evening kind of celebrating the artistry and the athleticism and the tradition of dance in two very different styles. And I’m really excited, as a dancer myself, to kind of highlight the diversity and virtuosity of both of these companies.”

The full ticket fee to DANCER is $25; however, the community is offered the Pay as You’re Able, which allows you to pay what you can afford. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.mtu.edu.

Also opening this weekend at the Rozsa is the art gallery exhibit titled ‘Layered in Between’. The exhibit features artist and printmaker Erin Hoffman, who uses printed, and hand drawn, painted imagery taken from historical references to reflect on current social and political issues.

“To kick-off our fall ’23 season, we’ve got Muskegon-based print maker Erin Hoffman bringing some primarily woodcuts, but all kinds of different printmaking and collage techniques to the Rozsa A-Space gallery. The reception for that’s going to be September 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Rozsa Art Galleries Director Terri Frew.

‘Layered in Between’ opens in the Rozsa A-Space Gallery beginning tomorrow, September 15 and will run through November 4. The gallery is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday’s 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.