HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – SkyWest Airlines has filed a 90-day notice to terminate essential air service.

According notice on www.regulations.gov, it impacts 29 airports including Houghton County Memorial Airport. The following list includes all airports involved:

Alamosa, CO

Pueblo, CO

Fort Dodge, IA

Mason City, IA

Sioux City, IA

Dodge City, KS

Hays, KS

Liberal, KS

Salina, KS

Paducah, KY

Decatur, IL

Houghton, MI

Muskegon, MI

Cape Girardeau, MO

Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Joplin, MO

Meridian, MS

Hattiesburg, MS

Devils Lake, ND

Jamestown, ND

Kearney, NE

North Platte, NE

Scottsbluff, NE

Johnstown, PA

Victoria, TX

Shenandoah, VA

Eau Claire, WI

Clarksburg, WV

Lewisburg, WV



In the notice it state, ‘Although SkyWest Airlines, Inc. would prefer to continue providing scheduled air

Service to these cities, the pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry preclude us from doing so.’

Local 3 News has reached out Houghton County Memorial Airport Manager Dennis Hext and will be speaking to him on Monday.