EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – On January 6 at approximately 5:00 PM Deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single snowmobile personal injury crash.

The crash happened in Eagle Harbor Township on Trail 3 at the intersection of Brockway Mountain Drive. The driver was a 51-year-old male from Wisconsin. He was traveling south bound on Trail 3 when he lost control of his snowmobile, excessive speed is believed to have contributed to the crash that remains under investigation.

The driver was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for his injuries. Keweenaw County Off Road Rescue, Copper Harbor Mercy 8 and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.