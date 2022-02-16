KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WMN) – On Wednesday, February 16 around 1:45 P.M. Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a snowmobile personal injury crash.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Trail 3 approximately .6 miles south of Lac La Belle Road. A snowmobile driven by a 56-year-old male from Kansas was traveling northbound when he struck a female operator traveling southbound. Deputies say that the male was ejected from his machine where he sustained serious injuries. He was then transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium and then was later transferred to U.P. Health System Marquette for his injuries.

Officials with the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office say that the accident remains under investigation but they do believe speed was a factor in this accident.