HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Houghton issued a warning on Tuesday for people using snowmobiles to avoid a section of the Houghton waterfront. The affected areas is east of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

City officials cite thin ice due to ongoing pier construction as the reason for the warning. They are asking for people to use the dedicated trail system through the area.

Snowmobile riders are are asked to stay at least 200 feet away from barges and other construction equipment in the area.

The affected area is highlighted in the map above.