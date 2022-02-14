SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WJMN) – Folks in South Range can celebrate one holiday this upcoming weekend, while supporting another holiday.

The South Range 4th of July Committee will be holding their 10th Annual Valentine’s Ball on Saturday, February 19. Funds collected will support the parade, fireworks and other events on the 4th of July in South Range.

“The band will be performing ’70s and ’80s rock n’ roll,” said Mike Renier, President, South Range 4th of July Committee. “There’s also a gift basket, $300 gift basket to raffle off and 50/50 cash raffles also. It helps support the South Range 4th of July and it’s one of our fundraisers during the year.”

The Valentine’s Ball will from from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the VFW in South Range. Slick Nickel Band will be performing. Cover charge to attend the event is $5.