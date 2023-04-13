CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet Post of Michigan State Police (MSP) has a new post commander, and it’s a familiar face to the area.

First Lieutenant Jason Wickstrom has been promoted to the position. Wickstrom has been with MSP since in 1996 and graduated as part of the 114th Trooper Recruit School. Over the past 27-years, he served as a trooper at the Negaunee Post, Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team, Iron River Post, and Calumet Post. Most recently, Wickstrom served as a detective sergeant on the UPSET narcotics team.

Wickstrom is from Calumet. He graduated from Calumet High School, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Michigan Tech University. He also attended Northern Michigan University where he earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.