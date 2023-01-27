HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced Friday that multiple suspects are under investigation for receiving and concealing stolen property.

According to MSP, three complaints of breaking and entering at seasonal homes, camps, and places of opportunity have been reported to the MSP Calumet Post. Currently, troopers are investigating the complaints alongside members of the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team West.

On January 19, MSP says troopers pursued a driver of a four-wheeler who refused to stop and fled the scene.

Police investigated further and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home. Investigators found numerous items that had been reported stolen in the residence.

After obtaining an additional warrant, the suspected stolen items were recovered.

During a separate breaking and entering investigation by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was executed at another suspect’s home where additional suspected stolen items were recovered.

MSP says it is believed that suspects were using snowmobiles and four wheelers to access seasonal properties. The break-ins occurred during overnight hours and in multiple locations.

MSP requests that anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145 or the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department at (906) 482-0055. Tips may also be submitted through the MSP mobile app on your smartphone or tablet. Online tips can be submitted to houghtonsheriff.com.