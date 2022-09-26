L’Anse, Mich. (WJMN) – An investigation by Michigan State Police is underway after an 18-year-old L’Anse man is believed to have died in a vehicle crash last week.

On Thursday, September 22, troopers with the Michigan State Police Calumet Post assisted Northern Michigan University Public Safety and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Police Department in a missing person search for 18-year-old Vergil Mongozid.

NMU Public Safety reportedly called the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office to request a well-being check on Mongozid on September 22 after Mongozid was allegedly involved in an incident investigated by NMU Public Safety the night before, according to MSP. The nature of the incident and Mongozid’s involvement have not been released at this time.

MSP troopers and officers with KBIC PD reportedly made contact with Mongozid’s sister at his address in L’Anse on September 22. Officers learned Mongozid had not been seen since 2:00 a.m. earlier that day.

MSP says that an investigation began to attempt to locate Mongozid, but was unsuccessful. An area broadcast was then released for Mongozid along with a description of his vehicle.

After a multi-day search, troopers responded to a vehicle crash in the area of eastbound US-41 near the entrance to Baraga County Memorial Hospital in L’Anse Township.

Responding officers found Mongozid’s body in the vehicle, and believe he died in a crash in the early morning hours of September 22.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing at this time.