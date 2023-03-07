OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire in Houghton County on Monday that killed one person.

Police say that troopers from the MSP Calumet Post responded to a structure fire in Osceola Township at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

Investigators on the scene discovered the body of 60-year-old Glenn Wareham of Hubbell in the home.

MSP says an on-scene investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing at this time.

MSP troopers and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit were assisted by the Hubbell Fire Department, Tamarack City Fire Department, Lake Linden Police Department, Calumet Township Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team, and Mercy Ambulance.