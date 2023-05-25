CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to reports of a hunting incident in Calumet Township on Thursday.

Reports of the incident were called in just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

WJMN spoke with MSP who said troopers from the Calumet post are on their way to the scene, as well as an ambulance. They could not confirm further details until troopers arrive and can investigate.

MSP tells us there is no danger to the public.

WJMN will update this story as details become available.