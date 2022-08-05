A new disc golf store has opened up in the Copper Country

As the popularity of disc golf is on the rise, a new store called Station Street Discs opened on Friday, August 5 in Calumet. This store offers different brands and types of discs for all types of disc golfers

“Well, Disc Golf is growing rapidly, and it’s a really great sport because it has a super low bar of entry,” said Drew Wilson, the owner of Station Street Discs. “But, you can make it really whatever you want. There’s people who take it extremely seriously and carry 40 discs with, and you know, play multiple times a day. And, you know, there’s people that have one disc and go out every six months and everyone can play together. You know, and it works great as a universal, you know, lifetime long sport.”

The owners plan to host events for disc golfers of various skill levels in the community soon.

