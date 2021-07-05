Step back into the 70s with the village of Laurium on July 10

LAURIUM, Mich – Grab your bell-bottom jeans and tie-dyed shirts and hit the roller rink. This Saturday, July 10 Laurium Village is hosting a 70s themed night at the Gipp Arena.

“We are excited to offer the first 50 participants free entry due to a large donation from U.P. Engineers & Architects, Inc.,” said Amy Schneiderhan, Village Council Member. “It’s wonderful to see local businesses supporting family, friendly events.”

The night is jam-packed with fun for all ages including contests for the best dress 70s skater, 30-second skating routine, and games. Participants are encouraged to get creative with their clothing!

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their support, both community members and business owners,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Village Council Member. It’s so fun to see our vision of offering exciting new things to Laurium come to life.”

Individuals participating this weekend have the opportunity to win free skating vouchers, free bowling from Millers Lanes, saltwater taffy from Calumet Mercantile, Pasties from Toni’s Country Kitchen, and more.

The cost to skate is $2 per person for 3 hours. All participants are reminded that they must have a waiver signed and on file. The Village asks that parents do not drop off their child without a signed waiver. Waivers are available at the door, or you can print one off the village website and Facebook.

Skaters are asked to bring their own skates including rollerblades. Concession stand will be open for purchasing pop, hot dogs, nachos, chips, and candy.

For more information, visit Laurium.net, or call the Village Hall at 906-337-1600.

