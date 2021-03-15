Structure fire in Houghton March 14

Houghton, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Houghton Fire Department was dispatched around 5:30 P.M. on March 14 to the 900 block of College Ave for a structure fire.
Assistant Chief M. Hermann arrived on the scene within one minute and confirmed a working structure fire. Fire apparatus arrived on the scene within minutes to extinguish the blaze. The fire was controlled within 2.5 hours, no homeowners nor firefighters were injured. Houghton Fire responded with 22 Volunteers. Hurontown Fire & Rescue and Mercy EMS assisted on the scene.