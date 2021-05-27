Summer tourist season kicks off with Experience the Keweenaw

COPPER HARBOR, Mich (WJMN) – The summer tourism season unofficially begins this weekend

as volunteers across the Copper Country re-launch Experience the Keweenaw. The event

will feature free group mountain bike rides across the Keweenaw’s 90 miles of singletrack trail, enduro races, and other festivities. The event runs from Friday, May 28th to Sunday, May 30th.

According to the Copper Harbor Trails Club website “Experience the Keweenaw is all

about exploring the amazing natural and recreational resources the Keweenaw region has

to offer. Best of all, you get to ride all of the Copper Country’s amazing trails, from Söké

(Southern Keweenaw) all the way to Copper Harbor and everywhere in between.” Group

rides will take place at MTB trails systems in Copper Harbor, Calumet, Hancock,

Houghton and Greenland. Rides at the Michigan Tech (Houghton) and Swedetown

(Calumet) trail systems will have family-friendly options. For more details on biking

events this weekend and a full schedule click here.

In addition to mountain biking events, the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge will also be

hosting its first-ever Back 9 Endurance Run. According to the Keweenaw Mountain

Lodge’s website, “[The Back 9 Endurance Run is] the first of its kind in the U.P.! The

Back 9 Endurance Run is a 12/24 hour endurance run (beginning May 29) that takes

place on a 3.5-ish mile loop at the historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge in Copper Harbor,

MI.” For more details on the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge click here.

According to Brad Barnett, director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau,

businesses and travelers are eagerly anticipating the return of events like Experience the

Keweenaw. “I think we’re all excited to see great events like this coming back online.

Enjoying the outdoors with friends and family…I think we’ve all missed that a lot.” he

explained. “We’re really thankful to the volunteers and businesses helping to make this

happen. It means a lot to the community.”