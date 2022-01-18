HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Superior Search and Rescue is expanding its drone program with a new piece of equipment.

The M300 RTK drone was made possible through two grants totaling $35,000 from the Portage Health Foundation and Portage Health Auxiliary and Gift Shop, along with donations from Giving Tuesday.

Superior Search and Rescue started its drone program in 2019 that has helped assist in many incidents and events in the Copper Country. The upgraded features will help continue with that mission.

“Being able to use what we have learned over the past several years we will be able to assist more

incidents and events better with this new unit,” said Darian Reed, president of Superior Search and Rescue. “We’re excited to expand and improve our search and rescue capabilities thanks to this new tool.”

The M300 RTK has the ability to attach multiple attachments at one time. One of the major features is its flight time being up to 55 minutes, doubling the prior unit. It also features a newer and more advanced thermal camera that provides a near-perfect picture going toe-to-toe with that of a helicopter. New capabilities for the team also include the ability to digitally reconstruct a crash incident and the ability to pinpoint a target and relay that location to first responders on the ground.

If your public safety agency is interested in learning how you can use this resource or if you are interested in joining or supporting Superior Search & Rescue visit superiorsar.org.

Latest stories